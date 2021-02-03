NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US
NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said in a statement on Wednesday.
The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"NATO welcomes and fully supports the agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for five years. NATO Allies believe the New START Treaty contributes to international stability, and Allies again express their strong support for its continued implementation and for early and active dialogue on ways to improve strategic stability," the statement says.
NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, it added.
