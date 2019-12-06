Nearly 6,000 US sexual assaults reported to Uber in 2017 and 2018: company

world

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 06:12 IST

Nearly 6,000 instances of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing company said in a report on safety released Thursday.

It is the first time that Uber has released the figures, as the company and rival Lyft are under increasing pressure to cope with the growing number of complaints of abuse.