Nearly half of Covid-19 patients have recovered across the world: Report

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:55 IST

There is some good news amidst to rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. Across the world, half of the patients who had contracted Covid-19 have recovered.

According to data analysis done by Hindustan Times’ hindi language publication Hindustan, there were 78,02,860 cases of Covid-19 till Saturday evening. Out of these, 44.33 lakh cases have been closed - 40,03,132 have recovered while 4,30,012 have died.

The active cases are 33.69 lakh, out of which 98 per cent (or 33.15 lakh) are mild cases, according to Hindustan.

The recovery rate is highest in the United States of America. Out of the country’s 21 lakh cases, 8.4 lakh have recovered.

The cases have been increasing in India, but the rate of infection is nearly stable, according to Hindustan. The country’s tally of confirmed cases saw the biggest one-day jump of over 11,000 and reached 3,08,993 lakh on Saturday.

The number of people who have been cured or discharged 1,54,329 and the active cases have reduced to 1,45,779. According to the global real-time Covid-19 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India’s count of recoveries is now the sixth largest in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

The the last 24 hours, the rate of sampels testing positive is eight per cent. The daily infection rate has stayed 3.9 per cent over the last few days.

However, India has also entered the top-ten in terms of the number of deaths. It is now ranked ninth after the US, Brazil, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium. While the US has reported more than 1.14 lakh deaths so far, the eighth-ranked Belgium has recorded 9,650 fatalities.

In terms of overall count of confirmed cases, India is ranked fourth after the US (more than 20 lakh), Brazil (8.3 lakh) and Russia (5.2 lakh).

In its revised ‘Clinical Management Protocols for Covid-19’, the Union health ministry advised use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the early course of the disease, while dropping the use of azithromycin in combination with HCQ in severe cases and those requiring ICU management.