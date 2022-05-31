Home / World News / Nepal plane crash kills 22, including 4 Indians: Last body, black box retrieved
world news

Nepal plane crash kills 22, including 4 Indians: Last body, black box retrieved

 Nepal plane mishap: Twenty-two people were aboard on the Tara Air plane which crashed amid bad weather. 
A general view of a Tara Air plane crash site during the rescue operation at Thasang, Nepal.( REUTERS)
A general view of a Tara Air plane crash site during the rescue operation at Thasang, Nepal.( REUTERS)
Published on May 31, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Two days after a plane crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard, including four Indians, the black box was retrieved on Tuesday morning, Nepal Army was quoted as saying in reports, adding that the last body was recovered too. The Tara Air plane crashed on Sunday morning, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

An update from the country’s home ministry on Monday had dashed hopes of anybody surviving the mishap.

"The last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring the remaining 12 dead bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu," Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Tuesday morning.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing in the mountainous region of Nepal. The Canadian-built plane, flying from Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Air safety concerns have been raised in the past with Nepal having seen several tragedies over the year.s 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nepal
nepal
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

    French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron

    A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.

  • The wreckage of the crashed Tara Air aircraft located at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang

    Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority

    The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.

  • The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

    Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

    The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

  • China’s foreign minister Wang Yi (left) and Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama address a press conference at the Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Suva, Fiji, on Monday. (AP)

    Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through

    China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.

  • Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region.

    UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out