New virus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

world

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:53 IST

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

•Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

•Macao: 10

•Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

•Singapore: 75 cases

•Thailand: 35

•South Korea: 30

•Malaysia: 22

•Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

•Vietnam: 16 cases

•Germany: 16

•United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

•Australia: 14 cases

•France: 12 cases, 1 death

•United Kingdom: 9 cases

•United Arab Emirates: 9

•Canada: 8

•Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

•India: 3 cases

•Italy: 3

•Russia: 2

•Spain: 2

•Belgium: 1

•Nepal: 1

•Sri Lanka: 1

•Sweden: 1

•Cambodia: 1

•Finland: 1

•Egypt: 1