World News / New virus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

New virus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

These latest updates are being shared by the health ministries of these respective governments.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:53 IST
Men play cards inside the quarantine center after their arrival from coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
Men play cards inside the quarantine center after their arrival from coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (REUTERS)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

•Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

•Macao: 10

•Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

•Singapore: 75 cases

•Thailand: 35

•South Korea: 30

•Malaysia: 22

•Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

•Vietnam: 16 cases

•Germany: 16

•United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

•Australia: 14 cases

•France: 12 cases, 1 death

•United Kingdom: 9 cases

•United Arab Emirates: 9

•Canada: 8

•Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

•India: 3 cases

•Italy: 3

•Russia: 2

•Spain: 2

•Belgium: 1

•Nepal: 1

•Sri Lanka: 1

•Sweden: 1

•Cambodia: 1

•Finland: 1

•Egypt: 1

