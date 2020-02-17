New virus has infected more than 71,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:
• Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
•Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death
•Macao: 10
•Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
•Singapore: 75 cases
•Thailand: 35
•South Korea: 30
•Malaysia: 22
•Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
•Vietnam: 16 cases
•Germany: 16
•United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
•Australia: 14 cases
•France: 12 cases, 1 death
•United Kingdom: 9 cases
•United Arab Emirates: 9
•Canada: 8
•Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
•India: 3 cases
•Italy: 3
•Russia: 2
•Spain: 2
•Belgium: 1
•Nepal: 1
•Sri Lanka: 1
•Sweden: 1
•Cambodia: 1
•Finland: 1
•Egypt: 1