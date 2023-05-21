New York Christian university sparks outrage by firing staff over signatures with ‘preferred pronouns’ in work emails

In a surprising move, a New York Christian university has sparked controversy by terminating two employees for a seemingly harmless act of including pronouns in their email signatures. Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot, former residence hall directors at Houghton University, were allegedly instructed by administrators to remove the pronouns "she/her" and "he/him" from their signatures, leading to their refusal and subsequent dismissal just weeks before the end of the semester. A New York Christian university has sparked controversy by terminating two employees for including pronouns in their email signatures.(Shutterstock)

According to reports, Houghton University defended their actions by citing a new school policy that supposedly deemed the inclusion of pronouns as a violation. However, Zelaya and Wilmot maintain that their decision to include pronouns was driven by their gender-neutral names, which often resulted in being misgendered in written communication, as well as their personal ethics.

Their firing has raised concerns about the university aligning itself with religious conservatism and its potential impact on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Houghton University's shift towards more conservative practices, akin to renowned Christian colleges like Liberty University and Hillsdale College, has become increasingly evident. The institution closed its multicultural student center two years ago and no longer recognizes a student LGBTQ+ group that refused to adhere to more conservative ideologies surrounding gender and sexuality.

Critics of the university argue that these recent actions indicate a lack of respect for the diverse theological and ethical views held by faithful and active Christians. In fact, approximately 600 Houghton graduates signed an online letter this spring expressing their concerns and protesting the firings of Zelaya and Wilmot.

The university's spokesperson denied that terminating employees solely based on pronoun usage was their intention, stating that the removal of extraneous elements from email signatures, including Scripture quotes, has been a longstanding requirement. However, the dismissals have raised questions about Houghton's commitment to inclusivity and its potential desire to convey an exclusive stance to prospective students and parents.