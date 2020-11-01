No terror angle in Halloween night stabbing attack in Canada: Police

world

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:36 IST

Police in Canada said on Sunday there was no terror angle to the stabbing spree in Quebec in which two persons were killed and five others were injured.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, is in custody but has not been identified. Reports said he was dressed in medieval costume and armed with a “bladed weapon.”

The incident occurred late Saturday night and the suspect was apprehended local law enforcement at approximately 1 am local time on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the rampage occurred near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts in the city, close to the National Assembly area.

Police said the suspect did not live in the city but was apparently from the suburbs of Montreal.

The perpetrator of the horror on Halloween night “chose his victims at random,” police said, adding he was not associated with any terror organisation.

While the city police’s anti-terror unit was involved in the investigation, it tweeted, “According to our initial information, there is no indication that the suspect may have acted on motives other than personal ones.”

Given that Quebec is Canada’s Francophone province and practises the sort of laicite associated with France, there was speculation connecting the episode with recent terror attacks there, but that may be unfounded.

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec, the city’s police department warned residents to avoid the Parliament Hill area and asked them to remain inside.

“We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked because an investigation is still underway,” the department said in a tweet in French.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his dismay over the attack. “My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City. I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured,” he said.

“We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work.”

The premier of the province, François Legault, conveyed his shock in a tweet: “Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the loved ones of the victims.”

Those injured in the incident were taken to a local hospital for treatment.