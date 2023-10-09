News / World News / Nobel Economics Prize: Here's a full list of winners

Nobel Economics Prize: Here's a full list of winners

Oct 09, 2023

Nobel Prize in Economics: Since it was first awarded in 1969, Americans have dominated the prize and only three women have won.

The Nobel Economics Prize – the only one of the six awards not originally included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will – was established in 1968 to celebrate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.

The Nobel Prize is awarded in memory of Alfred Nobel.(Reuters)
Here is a full list of the winners:

2023: Claudia Goldin (US)

2022: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig (US)

2021: David Card (Canada), Joshua Angrist (Israel-US) and Guido Imbens (US-Netherlands)

2020: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson (US)

2019: Abhijit Banerjee (US), Esther Duflo (France-US), Michael Kremer (US)

2018: William Nordhaus and Paul Romer (US)

2017: Richard Thaler (US)

2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)

2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)

2014: Jean Tirole (France)

2013: Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller (US)

2012: Alvin Roth and Lloyd Shapley (US)

2011: Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims (US)

2010: Peter Diamond and Dale Mortensen (US) and Christopher Pissarides (Cyprus-Britain)

2009: Elinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson (US)

2008: Paul Krugman (US)

2007: Leonid Hurwicz, Eric Maskin and Roger Myerson (US)

2006: Edmund Phelps (US)

2005: Thomas Schelling (US), Robert J. Aumann (US-Israel)

2004: Finn Kydland (Norway), Edward Prescott (US)

2003: Robert Engle (US), Clive Granger (Britain)

2002: Daniel Kahneman (Israel-US) and Vernon Smith (US)

2001: George Akerlof, A. Michael Spence, Joseph Stiglitz (US)

2000: James Heckman and Daniel McFadden (US)

1999: Robert Mundell (Canada)

1998: Amartya Sen (India)

1997: Robert Merton and Myron Scholes (US)

1996: James Mirrlees (Britain), William Vickrey (US)

1995: Robert Lucas Jr (US)

1994: John Harsanyi (US), John Nash (US), Reinhard Selten (Germany)

1993: Robert Fogel and Douglass North (US)

1992: Gary Becker (US)

1991: Ronald Coase (Britain)

1990: Harry Markowitz, Merton Miller, William Sharpe (US)

1989: Trygve Haavelmo (Norway)

1988: Maurice Allais (France)

1987: Robert Solow (US)

1986: James Buchanan (US)

1985: Franco Modigliani (US)

1984: Richard Stone (Britain)

1983: Gerard Debreu (US)

1982: George Stigler (US)

1981: James Tobin (US)

1980: Lawrence Klein (US)

1979: Theodore Schultz (US), Arthur Lewis (Britain)

1978: Herbert Simon (US)

1977: Bertil Ohlin (Sweden), James Meade (Britain)

1976: Milton Friedman (US)

1975: Leonid Kantorovich (Soviet Union), Tjalling Koopmans (US)

1974: Gunnar Myrdal (Sweden), Friedrich August von Hayek (Britain)

1973: Wassily Leontief (US)

1972: John Hicks (Britain), Kenneth Arrow (US)

1971: Simon Kuznets (US)

1970: Paul Samuelson (US)

1969: Ragnar Frisch (Norway), Jan Tinbergen (Netherlands)

