Tue, Dec 23, 2025
'Not welcome here': Greenlanders threaten mass protests against Trump special envoy Jeff Landry

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:26 am IST

Trump named Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry special envoy to Greenland; his US annexation remarks sparked Danish anger, EU backing, and planned Greenland protests.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he is appointing Jeff Landry, the Louisiana governor, as the special envoy to Greenland. Shortly after Trump's announcement, Landry said he would make Greenland- a Danish autonomous territory- "a part of the US". The comments have not sat well with the Greenlanders, who have threatened protests against Landry when he arrives.

Trump and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry attend an event with Hyundai executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, in March 2025. (AFP)
The political authority in Denmark has not taken kindly to Landry's remarks. On Monday, Denmark said that they would summon Landry once he comes to the Denmark-administered territory. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was "deeply angered" by Landry's comments. The European Union also offered Denmark "full solidarity."

But the protestations are not limited to the political authority in Denmark that rules over Greenland. Common Greenlanders have also erupted in anger against the comments by Landry. Many also threatened to protest when Landry arrives in Nuuk.

"Hi Trump! When your so-called appointed 'special envoy to Greenland,' the Governor of Louisiana, comes to Nuuk, please pass on my regards and tell him that he will be welcomed by a massive demonstration—larger than the one we held back in March this year," Orla Joelsen, a local photographer, wrote on X.

"I'm old enough to remember when some fella from Germany with a little toothbrush mustache went round invading other sovereign lands...," wrote one. “That didn't end well for him. The Russians will come for you next, they say! Oh the irony.”

Trump's Row With Greenland Explained

Trump has set his eyes on Greenland since coming to power. He has repeatedly stated that the mineral-rich Arctic island is crucial to the United States for security reasons. The 79-year-old has not ruled out using force to capture the island. The appointment of Jeff Landry and the Louisiana governor's comments are the latest escalation in the row between the two countries.

Notably, when Trump visited Greenland in March 2025, he was met with massive protests by Greenlanders. This time around, when Landry reaches Nuuk, he is likely to be met with even bigger protests.

