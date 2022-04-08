No-trust vote against Imran Khan ‘important milestone’ for Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif
Ahead of Saturday's no-trust vote against embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his likely successor and leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday described the impending vote against the premier as an ‘important milestone’ for the country.
“The no-confidence motion will be an important milestone in bringing Pakistan out of the darkness of disappointments and problems. It is being brought on behalf of the 22 crore people of Pakistan,” he said in a tweet, translated roughly from Urdu.
“Pakistan needs the ointment of collective wisdom, solidarity and consensus. We, as a nation, will overcome the storm of all our problems,” the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief further said.
Last Sunday, after deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, who is from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), dismissed the no-trust vote against Imran Khan, the joint opposition declared Shehbaz Sharif as the ‘new’ Prime Minister. The opposition also moved Supreme Court against Suri's decision.
On Thursday, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, unanimously overturned the deputy speaker's ruling and, in a double blow to the former cricketer-turned-politician, also reversed President Arif Alvi's order to dissolve the provincial assemblies and the National Assembly.
Reacting to the judgment, Khan said he will ‘fight till the last ball.’ The 69-year-old leader, who has repeatedly claimed that an ‘international conspiracy’ has been hatched to topple his government, will address his nation later today.
Russia says its 'operations' in Ukraine could end 'in foreseeable future'
Nearly two months since launching its “special military operations” in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday the war could end in the "foreseeable future" as its aims were being achieved and work was being carried out by both the Russian military and peace negotiators. The resolution moved by the United States had 93 countries voting in its favour, 24 votes against it and 57 abstentions.
‘Russia, an evil with no limits’: Zelenskyy on east Ukraine rocket attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday described Russia as an 'evil with no limits' after a rocket strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine claimed at least 35 lives. The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russia's control. Also Read Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: 'Huge tragedy for us' Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, the east European nation's foreign minister, vowed that Ukraine will bring 'each war criminal to justice.'
In a first, EU bans Russian coal imports, targets Putin's daughters
The sanctions will also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB - the second-largest lender in the country. Following in the footsteps of the US, the bloc has extended the measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters - Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova - in its updated list of individuals facing a travel ban and an assets freeze.
'Absolutely untrue…': Russia denies Ukraine station attack that killed over 30
Russia on Friday claimed it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 35 people, news agency AFP said. The European Union accused Russia of a 'horrifying' attack; EU council chief Charles Michel accused Russia of cutting off an escape route for civilians. "Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating region where Russia is stepping up its attack," Michel tweeted.
Covid cases rise in Shanghai, other cities in China make preps for possible outbreaks
Shanghai, China's financial hub, on Friday continued to grapple with rising Covid-19 cases with a record 21,222 fresh infections including 824 symptomatic ones being reported for the day before amid persisting food supply problems for its locked down 25 million residents. Besides the 824 symptomatic infections in Shanghai, 617 were reported from the northeastern Jilin province and the remaining from 18 provincial-level regions of China.
