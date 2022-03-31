Shehbaz Sharif: The man tipped to become the next Pakistan PM
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces pressure to quit ahead of the no-confidence vote, leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif, is emerging as the likely candidate to replace him.
Also Read | Imran loses majority, set to be bowled out
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Shehbaz Sharif will soon become the prime minister as Khan “has now lost majority” in the National Assembly (NA).
But, who is Shehbaz Sharif? Shehbaz, brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has been the leader of the opposition in the NA since August 2018.
He was elected to the Punjab provincial assembly in 1988, and to the NA in 1990. He was again elected to the Punjab assembly in 1993 and named leader of the opposition. He was elected as chief minister for the first time in 1997.
Also Read | Imran Khan was advised by Pak Army not to address the nation
After a military coup deposed the national government in 1999, Shehbaz along with his family spent years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia and returned to Pakistan in 2007. He was appointed the CM of Punjab for a second term after the PML-N’s victory in the province in the 2008 general elections.
He was elected as the CM of Punjab for the third time in 2013 and served his term until his party’s defeat in the 2018 general elections.
Shehbaz was nominated as the PML-N president after his brother Nawaz was disqualified from holding office.
Also Read | Imran Khan's life in danger, plot to 'assassinate' him: PTI leader
In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized 23 properties of Shehbaz and his son Hamza Sharif, accusing them of money laundering. In September 2020, the NAB arrested Shehbaz at the Lahore high court and indicted him on charges of money laundering. He was incarcerated pending trial. In April last year, the Lahore high court released him on bail in the money-laundering case.
Shehbaz has vowed to improve ties with the US and European Union if he becomes PM. He has said the army has been staying neutral ahead of the confidence vote, a notable claim given his older brother was ousted in a 1999 coup, Bloomberg reported
-
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
-
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
-
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics