NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answers for February 27, 2025

The NYT Mini provides readers with a condensed and expedited version of the New York Times' renowned crossword puzzles. The Mini occasionally expands its size during Saturday's release, but on the majority of daily installations, it displays its hints inside a five-by-five grid in three to five directions. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

By downloading the NYT Games app or going to the New York Times website, users may get the Mini version of the NYT crossword for free. To access past Mini puzzles through the New York Times Games, users must have a membership to NYT Games.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

A very engaging and interesting daily task that may be finished quickly is provided by this bite-sized puzzle. Like me, a lot of gamers try to finish the typical workday grid in less than a minute. But other days have really challenging hints that can call for a little more consideration. I occasionally turn to giving away the solution when I'm stuck on one or two.

I have a problem with the NYT Mini Crossword for today. A sizzling steak doesn't sound like that, in my opinion, and 5-Down is one of those "try to spell out what this sounds like" responses. Yes, a snake that hisses. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today?

Here are the NYT Mini Crossword solutions (spoiler warning!) to assist you from having to do the same:

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

*1A clue: "Good one!"

*4A clue: Messages to the office staff

*6A clue: Exclamations accompanied by nervous gulps

*7A clue: Calculator key

*8A clue: ___ Grand (Vegas casino)

DOWN

*1D clue: Pronoun pair

*2D clue: In the midst of

*3D clue: So-so

*4D clue: Not saying a word

*5D clue: Sound of a sizzling steak

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

*HAH

*MEMOS

*UHOHS

*MINUS

*MGM

DOWN

*HEHIM

*AMONG

*HOHUM

*MUM

*SSS

Another speed-run puzzle for you today. Have you managed to complete it in less than a minute? How did You do it?