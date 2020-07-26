e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Balochistan

One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Balochistan

Security forces have come under increasing terror attacks by terrorists in Baluchistan and also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent weeks.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Karachi
Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Balochistan’s Quetta.
Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Balochistan’s Quetta.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

A Pakistani army soldier was killed and three others were injured when their convoy was ambushed by terrorists in the restive Balochistan’s Turbat area on Saturday, official said. The incident happened after terrorists opened fire on the security forces during their routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim was killed while three other soldiers got injured,” the ISPR said.

Security forces have come under increasing terror attacks by terrorists in Baluchistan and also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent weeks.

On July 14, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of Baluchistan.

In May, six security personnel of the Frontier Corps, including a Major, were killed in an explosion in the Buleda area of the province.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In