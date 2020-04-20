e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Over 81,000 Covid-19 cases reported worldwide in last 24 hours: WHO

Over 81,000 Covid-19 cases reported worldwide in last 24 hours: WHO

The latest update indicates a decline in the daily increase of case numbers and deaths compared to data released by WHO on Saturday. Almost 4,000 fewer cases and 247 fewer deaths were reported worldwide on Sunday.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 06:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Geneva
Europe remains the most severely affected continent by the outbreak, with more than 1.1 million cases of the disease.
Europe remains the most severely affected continent by the outbreak, with more than 1.1 million cases of the disease.(Reuters file photo )
         

A further 81,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 2.24 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday.

In total, 6,463 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died over the preceding 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 152,551 as of 08:00 GMT.

The latest update indicates a decline in the daily increase of case numbers and deaths compared to data released by WHO on Saturday. Almost 4,000 fewer cases and 247 fewer deaths were reported worldwide on Sunday.

Europe remains the most severely affected continent by the outbreak, with more than 1.1 million cases of the disease. The Covid-19 death toll in Europe surpassed 100,000 on Sunday, according to WHO, after 3,737 more deaths were reported.

A further 37,589 cases and 2,516 deaths were reported in the Americas region, the bulk of which were in the United States.

Earlier in the day, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed leading health officials during a video conference of G20 health ministers. The director-general called on the world’s leading economies to offer urgent support to countries that are struggling to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide stands at 2.38 million.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news