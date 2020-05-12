e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia: Report

Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia: Report

Russia’s emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive care patients in a hospital in the city of St. Petersburg but did not say how many people had been killed.

world Updated: May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Moscow/St. Petersburg
The incident occurred in St. Petersburg and 150 people were evacuated.
The incident occurred in St. Petersburg and 150 people were evacuated. (REUTERS)
         

A fire apparently started by an overloaded ventilator killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital on Tuesday, news agencies reported.

Russia’s emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive care patients in a hospital in the city of St. Petersburg but did not say how many people had been killed.

“Ventilators are at their limit. According to preliminary data, there was an overload and the machine ignited, which caused the fire,” one source told the Interfax news agency.

The emergency ministry said 150 people had been evacuated from the hospital.

The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Russia rose by 11,656, as of Monday, a record daily increase, bringing the official total to 221,344.

Only Britain, Spain and the United States have recorded more cases.

On Saturday, one person was killed after a fire broke out at a Moscow hospital treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

tags
top news
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In