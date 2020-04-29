e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Oxford vaccine shows promise in animal test

Oxford vaccine shows promise in animal test

ChAdOx1 MERS vaccine is currently undergoing human trials in the UK since last week. The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.

world Updated: Apr 29, 2020 03:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, London
The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.
The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.(REUTERS)
         

There is hope in the scientific community after initial results showed that the vaccine produced by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group showed promising results when tested on monkeys in a laboratory in the US.

ChAdOx1 MERS vaccine is currently undergoing human trials in the UK since last week. The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.

Reporting the data that’s yet to be peer-reviewed, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Montana said, “An investigational vaccine called ChAdOx1 MERS protected two groups of rhesus macaques from disease caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). MERS-CoV is a relative of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).”

“The rhesus macaque is pretty much the closest thing we have to humans,” Vincent Munster, who conducted the test on monkeys, told The New York Times, noting that scientists were still analysing the result.

tags
top news
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
India slams USCIRF report on religious freedom violations
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Watch: Pakistan’s terror tactic amid Covid-19 crisis explained
Watch: Pakistan’s terror tactic amid Covid-19 crisis explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news