e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Pak needs to implement FATF recommendations to counter terror funding: US envoy

The implementation of the FATF recommendations, besides taking action against terrorist networks, would help the US revise its travel advisory against Pakistan, the diplomat said in response to a question.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Beijing: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, not pictured, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. AP/PTI(AP10_9_2019_000007B)
Beijing: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, not pictured, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. AP/PTI(AP10_9_2019_000007B)(AP FILE)
         

It is important for Pakistan to fully implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing, a top American diplomat has said.

The implementation of the FATF recommendations, besides taking action against terrorist networks, would help the US revise its travel advisory against Pakistan, the diplomat said in response to a question.

“We want to see improvements in Pakistan’s security situation so that we can reflect that in a travel advisory,” Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Well said at an event at the Wilson Center think tank on Thursday.

“Some of the steps that, I think, are very important are Pakistan’s implementation, full implementation of the Financial Action Task Force requirement to counter terrorism financing, to prosecute and seize the assets of members of terrorist organisations,” Wells said.

In its last travel advisory issued on April 9 this year, the US State Department urged American citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan. It also advised US citizens against travelling to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of terrorism and kidnapping.

The travel advisory is revised every six months.

Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan, said the advisory.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.

Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, and information suggests they continue to do so, it said.

tags
top news
Have support of all 54 NCP MLAs, 11 independents in Maharashtra, claims BJP
Have support of all 54 NCP MLAs, 11 independents in Maharashtra, claims BJP
Not NCP’s decision: Sharad Pawar as nephew takes oath as Maharashtra dy CM
Not NCP’s decision: Sharad Pawar as nephew takes oath as Maharashtra dy CM
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
‘Thought it was fake news’: Congress’s Singhvi reacts to BJP-NCP tie-up
‘Thought it was fake news’: Congress’s Singhvi reacts to BJP-NCP tie-up
Army officers ‘targeted’ by Pak operatives asked to change WhatsApp settings
Army officers ‘targeted’ by Pak operatives asked to change WhatsApp settings
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Virat Kohli annihilates Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone
Virat Kohli annihilates Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News