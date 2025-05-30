Pakistan exposed by India globally, its ministers seen sharing stage with Lashkar terrorists

Despite Pakistan’s repeated denial of any links to terrorism or of sheltering terrorists, a recent event in Punjab province on May 29 told a different story. Several Pakistani ministers were seen sharing the stage with individuals listed among the world’s most wanted terrorists. (L-R under arrows) Pakistan's Punjab assembly speaker, LeT commanders Saifullah Ansari, Talha Saeed, and minister Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan. (X/@TahaSSiddiqui)

The public event in Kasur in Pakistan's Punjab, organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), was held to mark Youm-e-Takbeer. Close aides of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, food minister Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, were purportedly seen sitting beside Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders Saifullah Kasuri, Talha Saeed, who is the son of Hafiz Saeed, and Amir Hamza.

The speeches at the gathering saw designated terrorists and ministers spewing hate at India, including the mention of the Pahalgam attack by Kasuri.

The Pakistani ministers were seen greeting and welcoming the extremists onto the stage and interacting with them at the Kasur event.

According to an India Today report, Pakistan minister Malik Rasheed publicly equated terror figures with national identity, stating that in today's time, Pakistanis are represented by the likes of Hafiz Saeed and Saifullah Kasuri.

Rasheed even announced that the Shehbaz Sharif-Pakistan government would offer a job to Lashkar commander Mudasir's brother after the LeT militant was killed in India's airstrike on the terror outfit's headquarters in Muridke.

Pahalgam 'mastermind' says ‘now I am famous worldwide’

Saifullah Kasuri, believed to have coordinated the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 persons, surprisingly appeared at this PMML rally.

The Indian government attributed the Pahalgam terror attack to LeT's proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The LeT commander did not only purportedly raise anti-India slogans but also hailed terrorists killed during India's Operation Sindoor as "martyrs".

At the rally, Kasuri is heard saying, "India labelled me the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack while I was busy taking part in events and people's happiness here...They took the name 'Kasur', 'Kasuri', so many times that now the entire world knows me as famous."

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Kasuri was reportedly believed to have been given shelter by the Pakistani spy agency ISI in Bahawalpur.

Kashmir will become Pakistan: LeT co-founder

Amir Hamza, a US-designated terrorist and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was also present at the rally in Kasur. He delivered anti-India speeches and raised slogans at the event.

Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui shared a video of Hamza on X, where he is heard saying, "Kashmir will become Pakistan, Jammu will become Pakistan, Indian Punjab will become Khalistan."

These collaborative appearances between Pakistan's ministers and extremists only cement the global belief of the growing nexus between ISI and terror organisations.

Meanwhile, PMML organised rallies in Karachi and Rawalpindi as well, to witness the Youm-e-Takbeer day. Terrorists were seen openly gathering in Kasur, carrying holders and billboards of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Hafiz Saeed.

PMML organised another rally in Gujranwala to mark the anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear test on May 28, wherein LeT commander and US-designated terrorist Muzammil Hashmi sent a message to "his enemy".

"Listen carefully, you threaten us with your bullets. Modi, we are giving you a message that when our children did not get afraid of your missiles, how will we fear your bullets," Hashmi was purportedly heard saying at the event.

He further said that neither could India's elders make us afraid, nor can you (Modi). Hashmi said that Pakistan is a country that never forgives its enemies.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied sheltering terror outfits and terrorists while blaming India for accusing it of encouraging cross-border terrorism. These purported photos and videos of the militants with Islamabad's politicians are proof enough to indicate the growing nexus between them.

India exposes Pakistan globally

India's all-party delegations have been visiting the nation's international partner countries over the past week, briefing them about New Delhi's stance on terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

From the Shashi Tharoor-led delegation to that led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, the teams, with members cutting across party lines, have exposed Pakistan and its links to terror outfits.

Recently in Panama, the Tharoor-led delegation met with the country's President and foreign minister, and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials at the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed during Operation Sindoor.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, on Thursday said that there is clear evidence of Pakistan's involvement with terrorism. Exposing Islamabad, Owaisi pointed out the promotion of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir as Field Marshal and how a US-designated terrorist was seen sitting beside him at a celebratory event.

Similary, all 7 delegations have been exposing Pakistan's links with terror outfits and terrorists.