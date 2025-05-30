Pakistan railway station bridge collapse kills employee, injures passenger

An employee of Pakistan Railways was killed and a female passenger injured after a section of the pedestrian bridge at Khanewal Junction railway station collapsed on Friday, ARY News reported. Railway operations at Khanewal station are continuing as usual, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said(AFP)

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, transferring the deceased and the injured to the hospital, where medical treatment was provided to the passenger, according to ARY News.

Pakistan Railways has commenced repair work on the bridge following the completion of rescue operations. "According to the preliminary investigation, a stone slab from the bridge fell onto those below," ARY News stated.

Separately, Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains on the occasion of Eidul al-Adha 2025 to facilitate passengers travelling to various cities, ARY News reported.

According to the railway spokesperson, the special Eidul al-Fitr trains will run between June 2 and 4 from multiple stations across the country.

As per the schedule released by Pakistan Railways, the first special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 1:00 PM on June 2. The second will leave Quetta for Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 AM on June 3, followed by the third train from Lahore to Karachi Cantt at 5:00 PM the same day.

The fourth train is scheduled to depart from Karachi City for Rawalpindi at 8:00 PM on June 3, while the fifth will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson added that coaches for the first, second, and fourth trains will be arranged from carriage workshops, while the third and fifth trains will use existing rakes already prepared for Eid special services.