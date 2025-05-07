Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan shuts airspace briefly after India’s Operation Sindoor

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 09:55 PM IST

Soon after India’s strikes, air traffic was stopped over Islamabad and Lahore. Flights were sent to Karachi.

Following India's Operation Sindoor on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Islamabad announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace to all air traffic on Wednesday, however, later reopened it.

Soon after India’s strikes, air traffic was stopped over Islamabad and Lahore. Flights were sent to Karachi. (REUTERS)
Soon after India’s strikes, air traffic was stopped over Islamabad and Lahore. Flights were sent to Karachi. (REUTERS)

Soon after India’s strikes, air traffic was stopped over Islamabad and Lahore. Flights were sent to Karachi. Later, the entire airspace was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure, as reported by PTI news agency.

However, after eight hours, airspace was opened again by Pakistan’s aviation and domestic and international flights resumed in the morning. Most flights left from Jinnah Airport in Karachi or Lahore.

Shortly after, Lahore’s airspace was shut again for 24 hours.

Also Read: After Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar discusses ‘zero terror tolerance’ with Japan, France, Spain counterparts

Jinnah Airport in Karachi saw huge crowds, as many delayed flights were departing or arriving.

A person from the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from West Asia and other places were later running on time.

He also said that local flights were working again and would go on unless stopped later.

He added that a flight from Uzbekistan Airlines, flying from Tashkent, had reached Delhi by passing through Lahore.

On early Wednesday, Indian armed forces hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, when 26 people were killed.

The Indian armed forces shared details about Operation Sindoor later on Wednesday, with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh saying at a press briefing, “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Pakistan shuts airspace briefly after India’s Operation Sindoor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On