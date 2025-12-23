Pakistan woman strangles teen daughter to death after arguing over smoking

A woman in Pakistan's Punjab province strangled her teen daughter to death after an argument over smoking. Police reportedly arrested the mother after she fled the scene. After the crime, Nabila reportedly fled the scene but was caught by the police when a family member reported the matter to them. (Reuters/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Basti Sokar in the Bahawalpur district of Punjab, about 400 km from Lahore, on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported.

The mother, identified as 45-year-old Nabila Ahmad, often argued with her 16-year-old daughter Ayesha over Nabila's smoking issues.

According to the police, Ayesha disliked her mother for smoking in public and would often try to stop her.

On Saturday night, mother and daughter argued over the matter, after which Nabila got hyper and strangled the 16-year-old in a fit of rage, the report said.

After the crime, Nabila reportedly fled the scene but was caught by the police when a family member reported the matter to them. Police also informed that the forensic and crime scene units have collected evidence.

In a similar case in July, a man allegedly shot his daughter dead in Pakistan after she refused to delete her TikTok account. The family initially tried to pass it off as suicide, but as police began investigating, evidence pointed to homicide.

The 17-year-old TikTok star, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead in Pakistan by a 22-year-old man after she repeatedly rejected his advances. The murder was condemned nationwide, with people debating about women's safety.

Recently, in November, a 35-year-old woman in Bihar's Araria was sentenced to death by a local court for murdering her 10-year-old daughter in 2023. The court called it a ‘rarest of the rare’ case. According to the FIR, the daughter came to know about Poonam's relationship with another person.

(With inputs from PTI)