Pakistani man linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in South Korea's Seoul

Police in South Korea have reportedly arrested a Pakistani man, working as a market clerk in Seoul, who was found to be a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation designated by the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee. The man is suspected to have joined LeT in Pakistan in 2020.(Pixabay/Representative)

The man, arrested on August 2, worked as a clerk at a local market in Seoul's Itaewon district, according to koreaherald.com report, which added that the man has not been accused of carrying out or plotting any acts of terror.

Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency officials said the suspect in his 40s was arrested in violation of the Act on Counter-Terrorism and the Immigration Act.

The man is suspected to have joined LeT in Pakistan in 2020, underwent training in handling weapons and infiltration tactics following which he was accepted as an official member of the terror outfit.

He entered South Korea in December 2023 and had secured a visa from from a South Korean consulate in Pakistan in September that year allegedly by posing as a businessman wanting to establish a business in the country, the report said.

Police officials are carrying out investigation to find out whether he sent any money to LeT.

This reportedly marks the first time Korean police have arrested a member of a group designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations Security Council.

LeT was listed as a terrorist group in May 2005 for being engaged in terror activity and supporting listed individuals and entities, including Al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is the chief of LeT.

LeT has been behind several terrorist attacks, including the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai.