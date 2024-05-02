‘Pariah’ Prince Andrew feels he was 'unjustly treated', hopes public is changed

Prince Andrew is nothing but a “pariah figure” who remains embroiled in feelings of “unjustly treated”, a royal biographer claims. Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he arrives at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, to attend the Easter Mattins Service, on March 31, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Andrew Lownie, royal author of an upcoming book on the Duke and Duchess of York slated for release next year, characterized Andrew as “not a reflective person.”

Since a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019, centred on his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has retreated from public view.

And the recent Netflix show Scoop just spurred the Duke's hurdle.

Speaking to Daily Express US, Lownie expressed, “Yes, of course (he’s a little lost), imagine yourself in that position, he’s got a lot of critical commentary in the press, he’s living this very quiet life, he’s never had lots of friends, and he’s having to reassess his life, to say he’s this pariah figure.”

Prince Andrew is happy with Scoop

According to Lownie, Andrew is content with his portrayal in the television movie Scoop, which dramatizes the events leading up to the fateful interview that ultimately fired from royal duties.

“He likes Scoop, he’s constantly probing to test public opinion to see if he can come back,” remarked Lownie.

Sam Maclister, the BBC booking producer instrumental in securing the interview with Andrew, penned a memoir detailing her experiences as a journalist, including interactions with the Palace.

This memoir was then adapted into a Netflix film, released just last month, with Rufus Sewell portraying Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis.

Lownie noted, “He thought the depiction of him in Scoop was quite good. He has a pretty thick skin.”

Scoop also delves into the behind-the-scenes negotiations that led to Andrew agreeing to the televised interview.

Lownie said, “Most people would be humiliated and embarrassed and roll up into a ball, but that isn’t Prince Andrew. He’s not someone to be bowed by a temporary setback. So, he wants to come back.”

Prince Andrew and Fergie's post-divorce saga

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, are reportedly anticipating further scrutiny with the impending release of a royal biography exploring their marriage.

Despite publicly lamenting themselves as the “happiest divorced couple in the world,” Lownie's forthcoming book promises to “put that theory to the test.”