Pelosi in Taiwan: Those who like playing with fire, perish by it, China tells US

world news
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Nancy Pelosi’s visit, the foreign ministry statement said had a ‘severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (AP)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (AP)
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: China has warned Washington, saying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was similar to the US “playing with fire”, soon after the senior American official landed in capital Taipei late on Tuesday night.

“These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the “Taiwan question” is the “most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations”.

It blamed the Taiwan government and the US for trying to change the status quo.

The statement said that on August 2, in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Pelosi visited “China’s Taiwan region” in “serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués”.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to merge it with the mainland.

The visit, the foreign ministry statement said had a “severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence’,” the statement added.

“China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States.”

“There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” the statement said.

The Chinese foreign ministry argued that since “Speaker Pelosi is the incumbent leader of the US Congress, her visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges with Taiwan”.

“China absolutely does not accept this, and the Chinese people absolutely reject this.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Televisions broadcast news reports on US Air Force in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    ‘Missiles, military operations’: China announces as Pelosi lands in Taiwan

    Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit Taipei, China on Tuesday declared it would conduct missile tests and military drills around Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army said it would stage a series of military drills including “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” from Tuesday evening. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests diplomatic visits to the island.

  • In this image taken from video, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan.

    Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan

    United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. According to the local media, Pelosi was welcomed into Taiwan by the country's foreign minister Joseph Wu. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

  • Chinese president Xi Jinping.

    China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan

    China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

  • Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) leaves the Shangri-La Hotel after a reception organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

    Nancy Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in no way contradicts’ longstanding US policy 

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said soon after touching down in Taiwan on Tuesday that her visit, marking the highest-level visit by a US official in more than two decades, was a sign of “America's unwavering” commitment to supporting the island nation. Pelosi defied a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world's two superpowers soaring. China slammed the US actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous".

  • A person takes a picture of a pro-US sign displayed on a tower ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit in Taipei, Taiwan,

    US-China tensions mount as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan | Top points

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Beijing has vowed to retaliate if Pelosi becomes the highest US elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
