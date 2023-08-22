“Personal failure on ethnic count if…”: Vivek Ramaswamy’s grand plans for trust-based relationship with India

Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the candidates for the Republican Party nomination has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, gracing even the timelines of folks who normally don’t follow American politics. Ramaswamy, who’s only 38, graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree in biology and earned a JD from Yale. He began his career as an investment banker, and went on to founding a biotech company. His current net worth is pegged at $950 million by Forbes. US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy greets attendees after his Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)(AFP)

In recent weeks, Ramaswamy has hit the news for various things: rebutting a CNN anchor over his 9/11 comments, getting Tucker Carlson to call him one of “best versed in policy”, getting Elon Musk’s approval or even playing topless tennis to prep for the first GOP debate.

His views on Russia, India and China have been particularly insightful to many America watchers.

Speaking at the Nixon Library on August 17, he weighed in on various hot potato topics including improving relations with India to counter China, blocking mid-Eastern oil access to Beijing and more.

On Russia-China Coupling

Calling the Russia-China Alliance the “biggest military threat” that the United States faces, he said that he’d end the Ukraine on terms that “require Vladimir Putin to exit his military alliance with China". He said: “Putin is the new Mao, and while we have a foreign policy establishment in both parties, including Biden, who tries to supplicate to China to get Xi Jinping to drop Vladimir Putin, what we really need to be doing is getting Vladimir Putin to drop Xi Jinping.”

On relationship with New Delhi

He argued that as part of pulling Russia apart from China, he’d renew commitment to the partnership with India.

He said: “The number one thing we can actually do to deter Xi Jinping from going after Taiwan while avoiding war, is pull Russia apart from China. Combined with that, a renewed commitment to our partnership that we may expand with India. Hard commitments to close the Andaman Sea and block the Malacca Strait if required, in the position of potential conflict arising around Taiwan. India would happily do that if we gave them a trade deal that looked similar to what we have already with Chile or Australia. And I’m not just saying that because my name is Vivek freaking Ramaswamy here, okay?”

He further added that America and India had a “relationship of mistrust” because Washington hadn’t had a “trust-based dialogue” between the two countries.

He said: “In fact, part of the reason that we have a relationship of mistrust, I would say a relationship of trust with India that could leave room for improvement, is that we haven’t had the kind of trust-based dialogue between our two countries. And so, you know what? If I’m not gonna get that done by the end of my first term, I would consider that a personal failure on an ethnic count.”

On the American Dream

Sharing his tale of being an immigrant, Vivek Ramaswamy said: “My parents came to this country 40 years ago with no money. In a single generation, I have gone on to found multi-billion-dollar companies, and did it while marrying my wife, Apoorva, and raising our two sons. That is the American dream.”

He said he worried that American dream would cease to exist for his children, a “national identity crisis” brought by “wokeism, transgenderism, climatism, Covidism, globalism”.

On Affirmative Action



Ramaswamy said he believed in “ending affirmative action” calling it a “cancer of the national soul”. He said: “What does it mean to be American? It means we believe in the rule of law. I say this as the kid of legal immigrants to this country. We should be open to immigrants like them. But your first act of entering this country cannot break the law. That is why we’ll use our own military, not to secure somebody else’s border somewhere else, but to secure our own southern border in this country, in the United States of America.”

Exporting the Second Amendment

Meanwhile, reiterating his belief about using Taiwan as a deterrence he argued the America’s Second Amendment (A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed) ought to be exported.

He said: “Let’s turn our Second Amendment into an export. That’s what American exceptionalism is about. Leave it to Taiwan to adopt a Second Amendment of its own. Put a gun in every Taiwanese household. Train them how to use it. That’s how you turn Taiwan into a porcupine. This is how you deter China.”

On a new American Revolution

Promising to break down “partisan walls”, he promised “revolution” instead of “incremental reform”.

He said: “I stand on the side of revolution. And so, I’m not gonna go in and tinker around the edges. And, yeah, I can say in a tough guy voice, “I’m gonna get in there and fire (FBI Director) Christopher Wray. Well, that sounds good. That’s fine. But, you know, James Comey, Christopher Wray, potato, potahto, you know? We need to get in there and shut the darn thing down. The J. Edgar Hoover building of the FBI, auction it off. We don’t need it anymore. We cannot reform these bureaucracies. They’re unreformable. This is Thomas Hobbes stuff. This is the modern Leviathan, okay?”

He added that he’d channel Nixon’s (and Trump's) scepticism of the bureaucracy of the federal government. He said: “But see, we can’t just roll that log over and see what crawls out, right? You strike the swamp, the swamp strikes back. If you’re gonna roll that log over, you better be ready to bring the pesticide. And that is what I’m bringing to Washington, D.C. We have to shut it down. That is how we revive this nation. We stand not for victimhood. We stand for victory.”

