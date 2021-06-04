Home / World News / Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in UK
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in UK

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," said June Raine, chief of Britain's medicines regulator.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Britain's medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.

She added that it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

