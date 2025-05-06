PlayStation Plus free games for May 2025 revealed by Sony: See the full lineup

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this month as Sony rolls out a compelling trio of free titles for May 2025. The new lineup, available to PS Plus Essential members from May 6 to June 2, spans a range of genres, including open-world survival, roguelike deck-building, and retro-inspired first-person shooting as reported by Insider Gaming. From May 6 until June 2, PS Plus Essential members can access the new roster, which includes a variety of genres like roguelike deck-building and open-world survival.(Unsplash/representative )

The featured games are ARK: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun—each offering a unique gameplay experience for players across both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

ARK: Survival Ascended (PS5)

Leading this month’s offering is ARK: Survival Ascended, a complete next-generation overhaul of the popular dinosaur survival game. Exclusive to the PlayStation 5, this version is rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5 and introduces stunning visual enhancements, dynamic weather systems, and overhauled environments that push the console's capabilities, as reported by News18.

Players awaken on a mysterious island populated by prehistoric creatures and must use their wits and instincts to gather resources, build shelters, tame dinosaurs, and survive hostile conditions. With both solo and online multiplayer modes, the game offers deep crafting mechanics and emergent gameplay that can keep players engaged for hundreds of hours.

Balatro (PS4 & PS5)

Also included in the May lineup is Balatro, a roguelike deck-building game that fuses traditional poker mechanics with unpredictable, high-stakes strategy. Set in a minimalist yet stylistically engaging interface, the game challenges players to build powerful card combos across procedurally generated rounds. Each successful hand unlocks new synergies, upgrades, and modifiers, adding layers of complexity and replicability, as reported by Insider Gaming.

The title has quickly become a favorite among fans of indie strategy games, praised for its depth and addictive gameplay loop. With its availability on both PS4 and PS5, Balatro is accessible to a broad range of players looking for a thoughtful yet fast-paced experience.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (PS4 & PS5)

For those craving nostalgia with a modern twist, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun brings classic 90s shooter vibes to the gritty Warhammer universe. Inspired by the aesthetics of retro FPS games like Doom and Quake, Boltgun places players in the armor of a Space Marine on a crusade against daemons and heretics, as reported by News18.

The game features fast-paced combat, pixelated visuals, and heavy weaponry, delivering a visceral and satisfying shooter experience. It has earned acclaim for its faithful recreation of old-school gameplay paired with the lore-rich Warhammer setting. Available on both PS4 and PS5, the game appeals to both veterans of the genre and newer players curious about the franchise.

Access and subscription details

These titles will be free to download for all PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Tuesday, May 6, and will remain available until June 2. Once redeemed, the games remain in a subscriber's library for as long as the PlayStation Plus membership is active. Players are encouraged to add the games to their accounts during the availability window, even if they don’t plan to play them immediately.

A Month of quality and variety

Sony’s selection for May reflects a well-rounded curation strategy, aiming to offer something for every type of player. Whether you enjoy exploring untamed worlds, strategizing through card-based combat, or blasting your way through pixelated enemies, this month’s free offerings deliver diverse and high-quality gameplay experiences.

It’s a strong showing that continues to demonstrate the value of the PlayStation Plus subscription model, especially for gamers seeking new adventures without the extra cost.