PM Narendra Modi reacts to Iran president Ebrahim Raisi's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to Iran president Ebrahim Raisi's death, saying his contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran," PM Modi wrote on X.

Ebrahim Raisi was found dead a day after his helicopter went missing. He reportedly died in a chopper crash in the mountainous region of the country.

Along with Raisi, Iran's foreign minister, officials and bodyguards also died in the chopper crash.

"The servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has achieved the highest level of martyrdom whilst serving the people," state television said Monday, with Mehr news agency also saying he was dead.

Iranian authorities had been searching for the missing chopper since Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, nine people, including Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in the crash, which took place in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

The Iranian media had reported that there was no sign of the passengers being alive.

Ebrahim Raisi had been flying in a convoy of three helicopters; only two reached their destination. He had visited the northwestern province to inaugurate a dam project together with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Jolfa.

Raisi, a staunch conservative, was expected to succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is in his 80s.

Ebrahim Raisi had been the president of Iran since 2021. He succeeded moderate president, Hassan Rouhani.

Under his rule, massive civil protests exploded across the country after the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for flouting the Iranian dress code for women.

In his last speech on Sunday, Ebrahim Raisi reiterated his support for Gaza, which has been under attack from Israel since last October.