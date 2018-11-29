Police in Russia seize children’s drawings suspecting ‘gay propaganda’

Police in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg have seized children’s paintings over what they consider to be depictions of gay love. Police said officers were dispatched on Thursday to check a report in a government-friendly website about the drawings, and have seized 17 for examination.

The Ura.ru website claimed on Wednesday that a high school drawing competition on the subject of tolerance featured several drawings which depicted same-sex couples. Russia passed a bill in 2013 outlawing public display of what it described “gay propaganda”.

The website published what it said was a picture of one of the drawings which features silhouettes of what appears to be same-sex couples. The headline to the drawing says “We are all unique. We don’t get to choose looks, race, (sexual) orientation”.

