Pompeo calls China coronavirus response ‘paltry’ compared to damage done

US-China tensions have spiked in recent weeks, with Pompeo and President Donald Trump slamming Beijing’s handling of the outbreak.

world Updated: May 21, 2020 14:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Washington, United States
The United States has been hardest hit in from the deadly coronavirus.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China over the coronavirus on Wednesday, calling the $2 billion Beijing has pledged to fight the pandemic “paltry” compared to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars of damage.

Pompeo rejected President Xi Jinping’s claim that Beijing had acted with transparency after the outbreak in China, and said if Xi wanted to show that, he should hold a news conference and allow reporters to ask him anything they liked.

“President Xi claimed this week that China is acting with openness, transparency responsibility. I wish it were so,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference, charging that Beijing continued to withhold virus samples and access to facilities, to censor discussion, “and much, much more.”

US-China tensions have spiked in recent weeks, with Pompeo and President Donald Trump slamming Beijing’s handling of the outbreak. The United States has been hardest hit in the global pandemic.

At a time when many nations are urging unity and cooperation to ramp up the virus battle, Trump has proposed quitting the World Health Organization over its response and called it a “puppet of China,” while Xi has pledged it $2 billion.

“I look forward to seeing them fulfill that $2-billion commitment,” Pompeo said. “China’s contributions to fighting the pandemic are paltry, compared to the cost that they have imposed on the world.”

“This plague has cost roughly 90,000 American lives, more than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs since March; globally 300,000 lives. Could be as much as $9 trillion, according to our estimates, cost imposition on the world of the Chinese Communist Party’s failures,” Pompeo said.

In Beijing, China called Pompeo “extremely irresponsible”, and urged him to explain shortcomings in the US response to the virus.

“Why didn’t the US government take any control and prevention measures between January and March?” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“Why did it fail to stem the fast spread of coronavirus in the United States? He has a responsibility to explain this to the world.”

Pompeo also accused China of threatening Australia with “economic retribution” for seeking an independent inquiry into the outbreak’s origins and charged that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had had “unusually close ties to Beijing ... long before this current pandemic,” something “deeply troubling.”

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pompeo’s accusations.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
