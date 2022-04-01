Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
Pope Francis apologised and begged forgiveness Friday for the “deplorable” abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada's church-run residential schools and said he hoped to visit Canada in late July to deliver the apology in person to all those who suffered from the Catholic Church's misguided missionary zeal.
Francis made the apology during an audience with dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities who came to Rome seeking a papal apology and a commitment for the Catholic Church to repair the damage.
He said he hoped to visit Canada “in the days" around the Feast of St Anna, which falls on July 26 and is dedicated to Christ's grandmother.
More than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.
“For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask forgiveness of the Lord,” Francis said. “And I want to tell you from my heart, that I am greatly pained. And I unite myself with the Canadian bishops in apologising.”
The trip to Rome by the Indigenous was years in the making but gained momentum last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves outside some of the residential schools. The three groups of Indigenous met separately with Francis over several hours this week, culminating with Friday's audience.
Francis spoke in Italian and it wasn't immediately clear if the audience understood what he had said, though they stood and applauded after he finished.
And the audience continued on with joyous performances of Indigenous prayers, drum, dance and fiddlers that Francis watched, applauded and at one point gave a thumbs up to. The Indigenous then presented him with gifts, including snow shoes.
The head of the Metis, Cassidy Caron, presented Francis with a bound book of their people's stories: Much of what the Indigenous sought to accomplish during their meetings this week was to tell Francis the individual stories of loss and abuse that they suffered.
The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. That legacy of that abuse and isolation from family has been cited by Indigenous leaders as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction on Canadian reservations.
Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations.
Last May, the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the discovery of 215 grave sites near Kamloops, British Columbia, that were found using ground-penetrating radar. It was Canada's largest Indigenous residential school and the discovery of the graves was the first of numerous, similar grim sites across the country.
-
On 37th day of war, Ukraine's 1st airstrike hits Belgorod fuel depot in Russia
Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out its first airstrike on its soil since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. Moscow warned that the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations. On Friday, Russia and Ukraine resumed peace talks by video conference, a negotiator said. The consequence of the accusation was swiftly made clear by the Kremlin.
-
Covid in China: Shanghai in 2nd phase of lockdown, nearly 16mn to be tested
The second phase of China's financial hub Shanghai's staggered lockdown came into force on Friday amid a continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in the city. Shanghai reported 358 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 4,144 asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, Wu Jinglei, said on Friday. A top Shanghai government official, Ma Chunlei, admitted on Thursday that Shanghai was ill prepared for the latest surge in infections.
-
‘Powerful nation angry with my Russia trip, but backs ally India that…’: Imran
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country" that supported India was angry over his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. His statement came as Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over America's alleged "interference" in its internal affairs. The Pakistan National Assembly was set to vote on a no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Khan on Sunday.
-
UK minister Rishi Sunak invokes Will Smith on criticism of wife Akshata Murthy
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Thursday that it was upsetting to see people target his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, to underline their criticism of him. Speaking to the BBC's Newscast, Sunak referred to Hollywood star Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony this week after the latter made a joke about his wife.
-
China's trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war
Chinese exports to Russia have been buffeted as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Last year, about 30% of hDeng Jinling, whose factory in eastern China makes vacuum flasks'40 million yuan ($6.29 million) revenue came from Russia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics