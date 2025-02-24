Pope Francis facing kidney issues amid double pneumonia treatment: Vatican

Pope Francis, who is currently undergoing treatment for double pneumonia, is now facing a new challenge in his ongoing health struggle - "initial, slight insufficiency" in his kidney function, the Vatican said on Sunday. Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14.(REUTERS)

"The condition of the Holy Father remains critical; however, since last night he has not experienced further respiratory crises," the Vatican statement said.

Blood tests also indicated "an initial, slight renal insufficiency, which is currently under control," it said, referring to the functioning of the kidneys, which filter waste products in the blood.

The Vatican also confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition, a day after he required a blood transfusion due to a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Pope Francis is alert and well-oriented: Vatican

"The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for the pharmacological therapies to show some effect, require that the prognosis remains guarded," the Vatican said in a statement.

The statement described Pope Francis as "alert and well-oriented" and said he was receiving "high-flow oxygen therapy" through a tube under his nose.

Pope Francis is under treatment for 'double pneumonia', which is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is being treated, people gathered to pray near a statue of the late Pope John Paul II, who was treated at the facility many times during his long papacy.

People left flowers and notes for Francis and lit candles at the base of the late Pope's memorial.