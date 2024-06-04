 Porsche crash: 2 held for acting as middlemen between accused doctors, teen father | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Porsche crash: 2 held for acting as middlemen between accused doctors, teen father

PTI |
Jun 04, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Two IT professionals were killed on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by a drunk 17-year-old rammed into their two-wheeler.

The Pune police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in the Porsche car accident case for allegedly acting as middlemen and facilitating financial transactions between the accused doctors of Sassoon General Hospital and the father of the juvenile driver, an official said.

The Porsche car found without a number plate in Pune on May 21. (PTI Photo)
The Porsche car found without a number plate in Pune on May 21. (PTI Photo)

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by a drunk 17-year-old rammed into their two-wheeler.

The teen's parents, Shivani and Vishal Agarwal, have been arrested in connection with a case involving the destruction of evidence. They are accused of tampering with the blood sample of the accused minor.

Two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital have also been arrested for allegedly manipulating the teen's blood sample.

The police have arrested Ashphak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, who allegedly acted as middlemen between the father of the juvenile and the accused doctors and facilitated financial transactions, the official said.

"Investigations revealed that the Makandar and Gaikwad acted as middlemen between the father and the accused doctors. They allegedly gave money to Atul Ghatkamble, an employee at the Sassoon General Hospital, to hand over to Dr Shrihari Halnor to swap the blood samples," a senior official of the crime branch said.

The duo allegedly gave 3 lakh Ghatkamble, he said.

Dr Ajay Taware, head of the department of forensic medicine at the Hospital also arrested in the case, was allegedly the main link between the duo and Dr Halnor and Ghatkamble, the official said.

During the probe, the police have already recovered 50 lakh from Ghatkamble and 2.5 lakh from Dr Halnor.

News / World News / Porsche crash: 2 held for acting as middlemen between accused doctors, teen father
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
