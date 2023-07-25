Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make new announcement regarding Archewell Foundation, here's all you need to know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a new announcement regarding their Archewell Foundation, which they set up in 2020. On its website, Archewell said it has supported a charity named Equimundo, that aims "to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality" in releasing a new report. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

"The 2023 data shows that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and would like to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so,” Archewell wrote, summarising the report.

"The report recognises care work as the bedrock of society, and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasises the need for media representation that normalises men's caregiving roles,” it added.

It concluded: "The Archewell Foundation is proud to have supported this report, as well as Equimundo’s continued work to promote gender equality around the globe."

Meghan Markle ‘struggling in Hollywood’ despite signing top talent agency

It was recently revealed that Meghan is struggling in Hollywood" even after signing a top talent agency in April. She has not yet announced any of her upcoming plans. A PR expert, however, suggested that she could be facing some difficulty finding "her footing in Hollywood.”

Kieran Elsby said that three months is a "longer period of time than is typically expected" to secure deals, according to GBNews. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s Spotify deal was recently snubbed after only one series. However, they still have their Netflix partnership, and Meghan has already signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Meanwhile, royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin has said Meghan would be “nothing” without Prince Harry Her remarks come as reports claim the pair is on a “trial separation.”

“Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own,” Angela told Sky News Australia. Angela added that there is “no contact” between the Sussexes. “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. but now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping,” she said.