Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood network ‘falling apart,’ friends ‘distancing themselves’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inner circle is “falling apart,” and the duo is struggling to preserve the last few celebrity friendships that they still have, it has been claimed. The Hollywood elite are reportedly "distancing themselves" from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood network ‘falling apart,’ friends ‘distancing themselves’ (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

It is also being said that Meghan is trying to maintain her closeness to one particular celebrity. Meghan was seen dressed "specifically" in Beyoncé's Ivy Park brand tracksuit last week, while she was filming for Netflix. According to sources, her choice of clothes was a "message" to suggest that the two of them are still friends.

‘With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves…’

"Meghan was filming for her new Netflix series and specifically chose to wear Ivy Park to highlight her connection to Beyoncé and send a message that they're still friends," a source told Heat Magazine.

"With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart,” the source added. "And Bey is the most well known of the few stars who will still associate with her."

The insider further said that the Duchess is "really going for it" when it comes to making efforts to try to maintain their friendship. It is also being claimed that Meghan is trying to create a friendship with Solange, Beyoncé's younger sister. The source said that the Duchess was invited to the singer's party on July 4 despite "not having spoken to her in months.”

According to some sources, Harry is also trying to make more celebrity friends by "reaching out to Jay Z" about "getting involved" with his charity foundation. "In Meghan's eyes, they need to ingratiate themselves with Bey and Jay in any way possible,” an insider said. "And she'll do whatever it takes to ensure she stays friends with one of the world's most influential power couples."