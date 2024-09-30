Prince Harry pays heartwarming tribute to late Princess Diana in NYC: ‘I know that my mum would be…’

Prince Harry recently shared a heartwarming tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry made the comments at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit. As he praised the team for its work, the team, which is led by Dr Tessy Ojo, appreciated the Duke of Sussex on his dedication to Diana’s legacy and philanthropy. Prince Harry pays heartwarming tribute to late Princess Diana in NYC (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo, File)

A royal source has now told The Mirror US why it is so important for Harry to uphold his mother’s philanthropy. “Harry is devoted to upholding his mother's legacy - as it's the one thing that keeps her memory alive for him,” the source told the outlet. “Harry sees himself in his mother so much, they are almost like spirit twins in their nature and their approach to things. That's one of the reasons Harry is devoted to talking about the good she did to bring awareness to landmines, and in turn is devoted to supporting charities to continue the work Princess Diana was so passionate about."

‘I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys’

During hsi New York appearances earlier this month, Harry candidly spoke about his mother. At the Concordia Summit in New York, he talked about the Diana Award, named in memory of his beloved mom. The charity was launched as many as 25 years ago to honour people who seek to change the world.

During Harry’s conversation with Ojo, he was also joined by Christina Williams and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, both of whom previously won the Diana Award. They talked about the mental health crisis affecting young people today.

Taking the stage for a Diana Award event as part of the Concordia Annual Summit, Harry told the winners, "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, all of the award winners, and Tessy, you've been in this for a very long time. So thank you for that as well. The way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in. The way that you do it is incredible."