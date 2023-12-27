Prince Harry reveals the truth about 'fabricated narratives' around Kate Middleton's ring

Kate Middleton's stunning blue sapphire engagement ring, once worn by Princess Diana, is a symbol of timeless elegance. However, recent rumours circulating about how Prince William acquired this iconic piece have been debunked by none other than Prince Harry himself. Let's delve into the details and separate fact from fiction. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart following the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Kate Middleton's engagement ring is no ordinary piece of jewellery. The 12-carat Ceylon sapphire, nestled in a white gold setting, is a cherished heirloom originally designed by crown jeweller Garrard. Princess Diana's love for the ring was evident as she continued to wear it even after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

Recent reports suggested that Prince Harry generously gifted the ring to Prince William as a symbol of the deepening connection between William and Catherine. Gossip columns spun tales of a touching moment, a brotherly bond, and a significant gesture.

In his memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry addressed these rumours head-on, calling them "absolute rubbish." He clarified that the stories circulating about him gifting the iconic ring to Prince William were entirely false.

Contrary to the rumours, Prince Harry revealed that Prince William had always possessed the engagement ring. He explained that William had requested the ring after Princess Diana's passing, and Prince Harry willingly honoured his brother's wish.

Prince Harry dismissed the fabricated narratives, emphasizing that there was no orchestrated moment where he decided to gift the ring. He debunked the notion of a sentimental exchange between the brothers surrounding the iconic sapphire.

While the rumours may have suggested a poignant and symbolic moment between the siblings, Prince Harry clarified that the truth was far simpler. The ring was a meaningful possession for William, and Harry was content to let it go when his brother expressed his desire to have it.