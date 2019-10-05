e-paper
Prince Harry sues two UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking

British media reports said Harry took legal action against the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:03 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince’s High Court action.
News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince's High Court action.(Reuters Photo)
         

Prince Harry is suing two British tabloid newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

British media reports Friday night said Harry took legal action against the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Saturday that claims regarding “illegal interception of voicemail messages” were filed on Harry’s behalf.

The palace declined to say more or provide details “given the particulars of the claims are not yet public.”

News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince’s High Court action.

The cases escalate Harry’s fight with the British tabloids. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the Mail on Sunday for alleged copyright infringement and other civil violations after the paper published a letter she wrote to her father.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:03 IST

