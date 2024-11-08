Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix series will ‘never really go well for the royals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s partnership with Netflix continues as the Duke of Sussex delves into new territory with a docuseries focused on the world of polo. However, Royal commentator Phil Dampier voiced his concerns, saying, “Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward, when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster.” Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries on polo raises concerns among royal watchers about its potential success. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)(AP)

“The polo one, I don’t think it’s gone down that well,” Dampier told The Sun.

“Everybody’s apparently [unhappy] because there’s hardly anything of the prince in it.”

“Showing off this wonderful lifestyle you have in California, cooking and going to polo events, compared to two hard-working royals meeting survivors of domestic violence and meeting people… living on the street… the contrast is stark,” he added.

Royal rift? Royal expert doubts Sussexes' long-term marriage prospects

While Meghan is reportedly hard at work on her culinary project, Dampier speculated, “I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard,” he shared.

“She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he’s been back and forth with a few charities.”

“They do seem to be going their separate ways. There’s no evidence that they’re splitting up at the moment personally… I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years,” Dampier noted.

Royal editor Richard Eden also weighed in on the Sussexes stating, “When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together… that was going to be the pattern: them together,” on the “Palace Confidential” podcast.

“We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it’s Meghan or it’s Harry – they’ve decided that’s not the way to go,” he told Daily Mail.

“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy… his most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people, are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus Games, his patronage of WellChild, for example.”