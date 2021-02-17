IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.(AP)
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.(AP)
world news

Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace

The Palace said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | AP
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:04 PM IST

Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.” Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In a two hour phone call with Xi this month, Biden emphasized the U.S. priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.(AFP)
In a two hour phone call with Xi this month, Biden emphasized the U.S. priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.(AFP)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses. "Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trial will look to establish the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection, in order to help develop vaccines and treatments.(ANI)
The trial will look to establish the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection, in order to help develop vaccines and treatments.(ANI)
world news

UK study that will infect volunteers with Covid approved

AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The study, the first of its kind in the world, will expose up to 90 volunteers between 18 and 30 years old to Covid-19 in a controlled environment, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Boeing 737 Max jet. (AP)
A Boeing 737 Max jet. (AP)
world news

UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Saif al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said the country gave clearance to the planes “as a result of intensive efforts by the authority’s technical committees,” according to the state-run WAM news agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ERCOT said Tuesday that of the 45,000 total megawatts of power that were offline statewide, about 30,000 consisted of thermal sources — gas, coal and nuclear plants — and 16,000 came from renewable sources. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)
ERCOT said Tuesday that of the 45,000 total megawatts of power that were offline statewide, about 30,000 consisted of thermal sources — gas, coal and nuclear plants — and 16,000 came from renewable sources. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)
world news

Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • A variety of misleading claims spread on social media around renewable energy, with wind turbines and the Green New Deal getting much of the attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uber Intercity operations will be limited to travel with necessary authorisation and within state boundaries and permissible zones only, the company said in a statement.(Reuters file photo)
Uber Intercity operations will be limited to travel with necessary authorisation and within state boundaries and permissible zones only, the company said in a statement.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Uber hires prominent critic to focus on treatment of drivers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Alex Rosenblat is best known for her 2018 book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,”. The book highlights driver stories of pay disparities, pervasive surveillance and the lopsided power dynamics in algorithm-mediated work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.(AP)
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.(AP)
world news

Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace

By hindustantimes.com | AP
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The Palace said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 18. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 18. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The value of overall sales increased 5.3% from the prior month after a 1% decline in December, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. All major categories showed sharp advances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Science and Education via a video conference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Feb 8, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks with police officers (not pictured) during his visit to South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks with police officers (not pictured) during his visit to South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UK’s Boris Johnson hints hospitality faces long wait to reopen

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • Boris Johnson is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. (AFP PHOTO).
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. (AFP PHOTO).
world news

Lanka cancels Imran Khan address to Parliament, didn’t want him raising Kashmir

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka’s Speaker Mahinda Abeywardena had told leaders of political parties last week that Khan would address the Parliament during his two-day visit beginning February 22. The foreign leader's address was scheduled for February 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP file photo)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP file photo)
world news

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST
"We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX founder Elon Musk(Reuters)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk(Reuters)
world news

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:56 PM IST
SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share and the latest funding round represents a jump of about 60% in the company's valuation from its previous raise, which valued it at $46 billion, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The operation conducted by the ANDSF with the help from the air force aimed to clear the Babur area from the Taliban insurgents. The local Babur school, closed for a long period of time due to security reasons, has now reopened to students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO has a relatively small in-house budget of around $2 billion, but most of this is taken up with administrative and infrastructure costs, like running the Brussels headquarters.(REUTERS)
NATO has a relatively small in-house budget of around $2 billion, but most of this is taken up with administrative and infrastructure costs, like running the Brussels headquarters.(REUTERS)
world news

NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:34 PM IST
So, in an effort to improve “burden sharing” — the way the 30 member countries contribute cash, military hardwar eand troops to operations run by the world’s biggest security organization — Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is proposing that allies jointly fund more of NATO’s work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coming weeks — and likely the coming months and years — will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack(REUTERS)
The coming weeks — and likely the coming months and years — will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack(REUTERS)
world news

Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The end of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is only the beginning of Congress' reckoning with the Jan. 6 attack, a violent ransacking of the Capitol that resulted in five deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP