Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.” Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.
During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen
US Prez Joe Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses
UK study that will infect volunteers with Covid approved
UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
- A variety of misleading claims spread on social media around renewable energy, with wind turbines and the Green New Deal getting much of the attention.
Uber hires prominent critic to focus on treatment of drivers
- Alex Rosenblat is best known for her 2018 book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,”. The book highlights driver stories of pay disparities, pervasive surveillance and the lopsided power dynamics in algorithm-mediated work.
US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high
Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'
- The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
UK’s Boris Johnson hints hospitality faces long wait to reopen
- Boris Johnson is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.
Lanka cancels Imran Khan address to Parliament, didn’t want him raising Kashmir
- Sri Lanka’s Speaker Mahinda Abeywardena had told leaders of political parties last week that Khan would address the Parliament during his two-day visit beginning February 22. The foreign leader's address was scheduled for February 24.
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding
Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on
Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures
