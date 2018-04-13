Prince Philip leaves hospital after hip replacement

Queen Elizabeth II’s 96-year-old husband Prince Philip left hospital on Friday following a successful hip replacement operation last week, officials said.

“The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor (royal residence).”

Philip, who is best known for his mischievous sense of humour, forthright manner and off-colour jokes, formally retired from public life last year but has attended some royal engagements since then.

He was admitted to the private hospital in London on April 3 for planned surgery and operated on the following day.

Buckingham Palace said last week that the operation was successful and the duke was “comfortable and in good spirits”. Daughter Princess Anne was the only member of the family seen visiting the royal patriarch in hospital.

Prince Philip was forced to miss Easter religious services due to the problem with his hip and has had various health complaints in recent years.

His grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to US actress Meghan Markle on May 19 is likely to be his first public appearance after his operation.