Push for two-state solution at UN today as war in Gaza rages on

As the war in Gaza rages on, a UN conference in New York on Monday is set to focus on the implementation of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. A pro-Palestinian activist holds a placard as they protest over hunger crisis in Gaza, along Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, South Africa.(REUTERS)

Monday's conference at the United Nations will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, where both nations will work to push for an urgent two-state solution to bring an end to the Gaza war as well as the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, as pressure mounts on Israel to end the war in Gaza, the Israeli government announced a humanitarian pause in central and northern Gaza and opened aid corridors.

However, local reports state otherwise. As per Al Jazeera, several Israeli airstrikes were reported in Gaza City, which is one of the areas where the IDF is said to have halted operations.

War in Gaza rages on | Latest developments

At the United Nations conference in New York, France is set to take centre stage for the Palestinian cause. Not only will France formally announce its move to recognise the state of Palestine, it will also work towards pushing for a two-state solution with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

Furthermore, French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot has stated that the EU, along with France, is pushing for a halt in the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"We expect the Israeli government to stop the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that has caused a bloodbath in humanitarian help distribution lines in Gaza," Barrot told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, adding that the Israeli government has not fulfilled its commitments.

As per an Al Jazeera report, at least 63 people across Gaza have been killed after the Israeli military announced a pause in attacks.

The Israeli army has stated that its pauses for military operations will last from 10 AM to 8 PM local time in parts of central and Northern Gaza. Furthermore, an aid corridor will be opened between 6 AM and 11 PM.

Meanwhile, mass starvation continues to spread across Gaza. As per the World Food Programme, one in three Gazans have gone days without eating. The World Health Organisation has also warned that over 20 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza are malnourished due to the aid restrictions.

Since the Israeli pause, the UAE and Jordan have airdropped supplies into Gaza, but the deliveries have reached very few.

UK and Australia have also condemned the famine-like situation in Gaza and called on Israel to urgently approve the movement of UN-backed aid into the Palestinian territory.

As per WAFA news agency, Local health authorities have stated that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli attacks since October 2023 has increased to 59,821, of which the majority of victims are women and children.

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Since 2023, Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip have killed nearly 60,000 people. Furthermore, Israel's blockade on UN-backed aid has drastically increased famine and mass starvation across the war-torn strip.