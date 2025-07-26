Italy's Meloni on France move to recognise State of Palestine: 'Something that doesn't exist…'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday pushed back against growing European momentum toward recognising the state of Palestine and called such a move "counter-productive". Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognising the State of Palestine before it is established.(AFP)

"I am very much in favour of the State of Palestine, but I am not in favour of recognising it before establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica. "If something that doesn't exist is recognised on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," she added.

In addition to Italy, Germany also indicated that it was not planning to recognise the state of Palestine in the short term, adding that its priority now is to make "long-overdue progress" towards a two-state solution.

France set to recognise Palestinian state

Her remarks come just days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from both Israel and the United States.

Macron's announcement marks a significant shift in European diplomacy and has sparked debate across EU capitals.

"True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine. I will make a formal announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September," the French head of state wrote on X and Instagram.

142 nations recognise Palestine

After the inclusion of France, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 countries, according to an AFP tally, though Israel and the United States strongly oppose recognition.

In 1947, a resolution of the UN General Assembly decided on the partition of Palestine, then under a British mandate, into two independent states — one Jewish and the other Arab.

The following year, the State of Israel was proclaimed. For several decades, the vast majority of UN member states have supported the idea of a two-state solution: Israeli and Palestinian, living side-by-side peacefully and securely.

(with AFP inputs)