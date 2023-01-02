Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a Covid test: Report
Published on Jan 02, 2023 02:54 PM IST
Covid In China: The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
Reuters |
Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar's state news agency QNA said on Monday.
Read more: 1,667= 30,000? Police constable exam in Pakistan amid unemployment crisis
The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics