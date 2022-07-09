Quad leaders mourn Japan ex PM death: 'We will honour Abe's memory by…'
- Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In a joint statement, the leaders of Quad Security Dialogue, or Quad, said that Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and “for Japanese relations with each one of our countries.”
Highlighting Abe's formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, the three leaders stated that the former PM worked “tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
“We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the statement read.
“Our hearts are with the people of Japan — and Prime Minister Kishida— in this moment of grief. We will honor Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region,” it added.
‘My Friend, Abe San’: PM Modi pens heartfelt tribute to ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Abe was assassinated on Thursday while he was campaigning for the upcoming elections for the upper house in the western city of Nara. The suspect was soon overpowered by the security officials present at the scene and took him into custody. In a video aired by Japanese broadcaster NHK, security guards were seen leaping on top of a man in a gray shirt who lied face down on the pavement.
Tributes and condolences poured in from across the globe soon after NHK confirmed the death of Abe. US President Joe Biden said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” and offered his condolences to Abe's family. Prime Minister Modi penned a heartfelt tribute to Abe, calling the Japanese leader “a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”.
“Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.”
