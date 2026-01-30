Rafah border crossing to reopen on Sunday; Israel to allow ‘limited movement’

It said that Rafah Crossing will be open for “limited movement” of people only. It further said that the exit and entry into the Gaza Strip via Rafah Crossing will be done in coordination with Egypt, “following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel.”

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, informed on their X account.

The movement through the Rafah crossing will also be under the supervision of the European Union mission, it added.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing will mark an important step towards US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The crossing has been largely closed since May 2024.

Securtiy clearance, limited movement | What's in store for Rafah crossing COGAT has stated said that the return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted after security clearance by Israel and in coordination with Egypt.

It also added that the process to move through Rafah crossing will involve an initial screening at the crossing by European Union. This will be followed by an additional screening and identification process, which will be conducted at the designated corridor, operated by the defence establishment in the area under the Israel Defence Forces.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the reopening of the Rafah crossing, as the US-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan moves into the second phase, Associated Press reported.

The US has pressed for Israel and Hamas to enter the second phase of the ceasefire, after the recovery of the remains of the last hostage in Gaza on Monday.

An Israeli official told AP on condition of anonymity that dozens of Palestinians would initially be allowed to pass, starting with medical evacuees and Palestinians who fled during the war.

They also said that 50 medical evacuees would be permitted to exit, and 50 would be allowed to enter.

Thousands of Palestinians are attempting to leave Gaza, while many others who fled the war-battered territory want to return.