Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape charges

United States singer Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on Monday morning with two other people on suspicion of rape, a French police source said on Tuesday.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said the three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Brown’s hotel suite on the night of January 15.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:16 IST