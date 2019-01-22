 Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape charges
Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape charges

United States singer Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on Monday morning with two other people on suspicion of rape, a French police source said on Tuesday.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said the three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Chris Brown’s hotel suite on the night of January 15.(ANI/Twitter)

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said the three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Brown’s hotel suite on the night of January 15.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:16 IST

