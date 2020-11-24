Regeneron Covid-19 drug to roll out in 30,000-dose shipment

world

Thirty thousand doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail will be shipped Tuesday, after the experimental coronavirus treatment got an emergency authorization from US regulators.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar detailed plans to distribute the therapy at a news conference on Monday. The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

Earlier this year, Regeneron agreed to a $450 million supply deal with Operation Warp Speed, the US program to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. The treatment was given to President Donald Trump last month after he contracted the virus.

Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month, about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, and about 300,000 patients total by the end of January.

Patients will require a positive Covid-19 test and a prescription from their physician, government officials said at a Monday briefing. For those who lack a physician, some emergency departments will prescribe it.

Sites are also being set up for the medication, which is given as an infusion, including a convention center in Baltimore, Maryland, said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA.

