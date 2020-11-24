e-paper
Home / World News / Regeneron Covid-19 drug to roll out in 30,000-dose shipment

Regeneron Covid-19 drug to roll out in 30,000-dose shipment

The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

world Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 04:21 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month.
         

Thirty thousand doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail will be shipped Tuesday, after the experimental coronavirus treatment got an emergency authorization from US regulators.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar detailed plans to distribute the therapy at a news conference on Monday. The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

Earlier this year, Regeneron agreed to a $450 million supply deal with Operation Warp Speed, the US program to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. The treatment was given to President Donald Trump last month after he contracted the virus.

Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month, about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, and about 300,000 patients total by the end of January.

Patients will require a positive Covid-19 test and a prescription from their physician, government officials said at a Monday briefing. For those who lack a physician, some emergency departments will prescribe it.

Sites are also being set up for the medication, which is given as an infusion, including a convention center in Baltimore, Maryland, said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA.

Shares of Regeneron were up 0.5% at $521.09 at 2:53 p.m. on Monday.

Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
