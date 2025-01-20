Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari unveils missing fingers as family says 'nightmare in Gaza is over’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 20, 2025 10:50 AM IST

Emily Damari's fingers were blown off when Hamas terrorists took her hostage on October 7, 2023.

The family of released Hamas hostage Emily Damari, 28, has revealed that she lost two of her fingers during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The British-Israeli citizen’s fingers were blown off when Hamas terrorists took her hostage. Damari was released alongside Romi Gonen, 23, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows former Israeli hostage Emily Damari with her mother Amanda at an undisclosed location in Israel on January 19, 2025 after a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal in the war between Israel and Hamas was implemented (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)(AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows former Israeli hostage Emily Damari with her mother Amanda at an undisclosed location in Israel on January 19, 2025 after a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal in the war between Israel and Hamas was implemented (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)(AFP)

Damari embraced her mother and waved to family members in a video call. Her bandaged left hand and two missing fingers were revealed in pictures.

‘Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over’

“After 471 days – Emily is finally home,” her mom Mandy Damari said in a statement, according to New York Post. “We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts everyone who fought tirelessly for Emily throughout this difficult time. To everyone who raised her voice and called her name, in Israel, England, the United States and the whole world – thank you. Thanks to you, Emily came home.”

In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy embrace near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000039B)(AP)
In this photo released by the Israeli Army, Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy embrace near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000039B)(AP)

“Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, but there are still too many families still waiting in pain. We must work together for the release of all the abductees, down to the last one. Those still in captivity need immediate humanitarian assistance,” the family added.

Hamas released a propaganda video documenting the hostages’ return, where the terrorists were seen giving bizarre “gift bags” to the hostages. The bags contained “gifts and souvenirs,” including photos of the hostages in captivity, a commemorative photo of Gaza, and “certificates of release.” According to the Jerusalem Post, the hostages described the gift bags as a “cynical game” that was aimed at manipulating them.

Meanwhile, Steinbrecher’s family also expressed joy at having her back, and thanked Donald Trump for his “significant involvement and support” in winning a cease-fire. “Our beloved Dodo has finally returned to our arms,” the family said in a statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported and accompanied us along this journey.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On