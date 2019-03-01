China tells India, Pakistan to resolve political issues to eradicate terror

China on Friday said the only way to “eradicate breeding grounds of terrorism and extremism” from the world is to politically resolve current hotspot issues and promoting development for all.

Promoting prosperity for all countries would put an end to terrorism, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a written statement to Hindustan Times.

According to Beijing, that is the “fundamental” way to fight terrorism.

Foreign minister, Wang Yi had used the phrase “eradicating breeding grounds of terrorism” after the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ meet in the town of Wuzhen in eastern China on Wednesday.

“We agreed to jointly combat all forms terrorism through closer policy coordination and practical cooperation. Especially important is to eradicate the breeding grounds of terrorism and extremism,” Wang said while summing up the consensus of the trilateral meet on countering terrorism.

Wang’s statement had led to speculation that China was seemingly giving India its approval to specifically root out terror camps in Pakistan – Indian leaders have described Pakistan as a “breeding ground of terrorism” at various forums over the years.

Responding to HT’s questions to clarify Wang’s statement, the foreign ministry’s answer indicated that Wang was actually speaking in broad terms.

Also read | Russia’s Putin dials PM Modi, supports India in fight against terror

The response summarised China’s oft-repeated stand on terrorism, which it said is a “public enemy of mankind”.

China, the statement said, wants the international community to “…actively promote political solutions to hotspot issues, strengthen dialogue and exchanges among civilizations, promote common development and prosperity of all countries and fundamentally eradicate the breeding ground of terrorism and extremist ideas”.

Beijing, the statement added that has always maintained that the “international community should foster a sense of common human destiny on issues of counter-terrorism, take comprehensive measures to tackle symptoms (of terrorism) and jointly carry out global security governance”.

“That’s the fundamental way to fight terrorism,” the statement added.

Regarding “hotspot issues” like the Kashmir dispute, China has suggested that India and Pakistan have a dialogue to resolve the differences.

To India, however, China is a stumbling block in forging a truly united front against terrorism Beijing keeps talking about – China has repeatedly blocked India’s and other country’s efforts to designate Pakistan-based Jaish chief, Masood Azhar, as a global terrorist.

Closes strategic ties with Pakistan is more important to China than a global united front against terrorism has been India’s takeaway from the UN security council meetings several times in the recent past.

Also read | States that back terror must stop: Sushma Swaraj at OIC meet boycotted by Pakistan

And, from the foreign ministry’s reply to a question on Thursday whether it will continue to block the new effort by Britain, France and the United States to list Azhar at the UN security council, it seems the united front isn’t happening anytime soon.

“We have said many times that the UN Security Council 1267 Committee has clear regulations on the listing and related procedures of terrorist organisations or individuals. China will continue to participate in discussions in the Council on sanctions committees and other subsidiary bodies in a responsible manner,” ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang said.

On Friday, Lu said China welcomes Pakistan’s decision to return the Indian Air Force pilot to India.

“The Chinese side welcomes the above-mentioned decision of the Pakistani side and the initiative to release goodwill to India. India and Pakistan are neighbors. We encourage both parties to continue to move in the same direction and take substantive steps in resolving relevant disputes through consultations and dialogues to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability,” Lu said.

Also read | ‘New India’ will pay back terrorists with interest, says PM Modi

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 18:19 IST